Road Rehabilitation: Lagos Announces Partial Closure on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Lagos State Government has announced partial road closure on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out critical rehabilitation works on failed road sections.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Osiyemi noted that the rehabilitation would cover the stretch from U-Turn Bus Stop to Sango Tollgate, affecting both inbound and outbound lanes.

“The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, February 11, and end on Wednesday, March 11, spanning a period of four weeks,” he said.

He added that to minimise traffic disruption, the project would be executed in two phases.

“Phase one (Abeokuta-bound traffic), scope of work: (U-Turn Bus Stop inward Sango Tollgate) and duration: Wednesday, February 11 to Wednesday, March 4. (Three weeks).

“During this phase; traffic from Lagos/Abule-Egba inward Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate will be diverted to one half of the carriageway, approximately 20 metres away from the active work zone, and restored to full access after the work area.

“Rehabilitation will be carried out on one lane at a time. Upon completion of the first half, traffic will be diverted to the rehabilitated section while work continues on the other half.

“Motorists on the Lagos-bound carriageway will continue to enjoy free flow of traffic,” he said.

He said that for phase two (Lagos-bound traffic), the scope of work would be Obadeyi Bus Stop to Ekoro Junction, the duration being from Wednesday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 11 (one week).

He said that during this phase, traffic from Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate inward Lagos/Abule-Egba would be diverted through one half of the road, about 20 metres from the work zone, with normal traffic flow restored after the construction area.

“Just like phase one, work will be executed in halves, with traffic redirected to completed sections as work progresses.

“Motorists on the Abeokuta-bound carriageway will maintain uninterrupted movement,” he said.

He assured road users that adequate traffic management measures would be in place throughout the duration of the project.

He also advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, obey traffic signage and cooperate with traffic officials on duty.

“The ministry appeals for the patience and understanding of the motoring public as these essential repairs are undertaken in the interest of all road users,” he said. (NAN)