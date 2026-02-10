Two Site Engineers Regain Freedom, 1000 Residents of Koro Community Takes Refuge in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Two site engineers from the Kwara State Ministry of Works, who were recently abducted alongside five staff members of a construction firm, have been released.

Also, about 1000 residents of Koro town in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state have taken refuge in Ilorin following the Sunday terrorists’ attack in the town.

Some suspected terrorists have kidnapped the victims at Owa Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state a few weeks ago.

Since then, the state government has been working round the clock to ensure the release of the victims.

The incident it was further learnt had stirred anxiety on the state of health of the victims since they were kidnapped by the terrorists in the state.

However, the State Commissioner for Works, E Abduquawiy Olododo, who confirmed the release of the affected workers, in a statement in Ilorin yesterday stated that the seven victims have regained their freedom without any hurt.

Olododo commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his efforts, which aided the release of the victims.

The statement urged security forces to strengthen public safety and rid the state of bandits and terrorists.

The statement therefore, lauded the governor, the security agencies and those who stood resolute with the government in the moment of trial.

Meanwhile, about 1000 residents of Koro town in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state have fled to Ilorin following the last Sunday’s terrorists attack in the town.

During the incident, it was gathered that one person was killed in a sporadic shooting that ensued between the suspected terrorists and men of the Forests Guards in the town.

Since then, security agencies have reportedly taken over the town so as to protect the life and property of the residents.

THISDAY checks revealed that some of the residents of Koro town have fled the town so as to avoid any tension.

It was gathered that some of the fled residents have taken refuge at the houses of their relatives and friends in Ilorin.

One of them, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity in Ilorin, said:”I am presently staying with one of my relatives in Ilorinfor now.

“Because, I cannot withstand the kind of trauma that I experienced on Sunday in Koro town again. I will rest a bit here in Ilorin until the situation is normal in the area.

“I want to tell you that I am not the only person that has fled the town, many others have fled the town since Sunday evening due to the insecurity situation in the town.”

She therefore, called on the Federal and State Governments to rise to the challenged posed by insecurity in the country so as to ensure peaceful living of the people.