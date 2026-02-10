Catalyst Symposium: Job Fair Edition Set to Empower Jobseekers, Entrepreneurs in FCT

The Catalyst Symposium, a platform that brings together innovative thinkers, industry leaders and aspiring change-makers in communities, is set to host the “Job Fair Edition” for job seekers, professionals and entrepreneurs in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

In a statement on Tuesday, the convener, Arogundade Dolapo, said the event is scheduled for Saturday February 28, 2026, at the prestigious Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

“As a platform dedicated to fostering innovation and networking, the event underscores Abuja’s growing role as a hub for professional growth., as this symposium promises insightful discussions on career development, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.

“Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda that bridges theoretical knowledge with practical opportunities, making it a must-attend for those navigating today’s competitive job market,” he said.

According to Dolapo,“Leading the lineup of distinguished speakers is Henry Kelechukwu Eni-Otu, a seasoned lawyer and Managing Partner of Law Corridor, who will share expertise on legal aspects of business and career advancement.

“Joining him is Dr. Timothy Abuja, a Consultant Family Physician, offering perspectives on health and wellness in the workplace. While Sekina Abdulhameed, an Entrepreneurship and Customer Development Specialist, will delve into strategies for building sustainable ventures.

He added that “Nwugha Emeka Mac-Victor, a Business Developer and HR Management Consultant, brings insights on talent acquisition and organizational growth.

“Rounding out the speakers is Abdullahi Mahmood, a Serial Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, known for his hands-on experience in scaling businesses and giving back to communities,” Dolapo added.

According to the covener, the Job Fair session includes interactive panel discussions, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of thematic topics.

He added that “To provide a refreshing pause amid the intellectual rigor, GODSPRAISE will lead an INTERLUDE session—a creative break designed to energize participants between the speaking and panel segments.”

This intermission, he said, aims to blend inspiration with relaxation, allowing attendees to recharge while reflecting on the shared knowledge.

He said Dr. Macaulay Barnabas and Richard Othniel Ademola will guide the proceedings in the symposium.

As anticipation builds, The Catalyst Symposium Abuja – Job Fair Edition stands as a beacon of hope and innovation in challenging economic times, as the event is expected to spark meaningful connections and career breakthroughs, reinforcing the symposium’s reputation as a pivotal force in Nigeria’s economic and professional landscape.