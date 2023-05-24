Associations to Discuss Cybersecurity Threat

The impact of global cyber security threat and counter measures to address the challenges it possesses on capital market operations in Nigeria is set to be the focus at a seminar slated for May 31 in Lagos.

The seminar, which draws participants from boardroom administrators, financial technology professionals, capital market operators, company secretaries, senior managers, human resources personnel, director of companies, stockbrokers and the general public is being organised by the Financial Technology Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) and the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR). The President/Chairman of Council, ICMR, Seyi Owoturo and President of FINTECH, Ade Bajomo, in a statement revealed that the one-day virtual and physical participation event, will have a cyber strategist, Dr. Austine J Ohwobete , as the keynote speaker.

FintechNGR, is a self regulatory, not-for-profit, non-political association and a member of world Global Fintech Hub Federation. It serves as a platform for the development of the financial technology industry in Nigeria as well as a forum for the exchange of ideas and dissemination of information by and among various stakeholders in the Financial technology industry.

On the hand, ICMR is an institute established by the Capital Market Registrars Trade Groups to train registrars in the Nigerian capital market and conduct professional examinations for its members with a view to continually improve the practice of share registrars in Nigeria.