Anti-graft Group Alleges Akpabio Diverted N700 Billion as Governor

•Urges EFCC, ICPC to consolidate cases, expedite action on petition

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



A group, the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), yesterday, alleged thata former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, diverted the sum of N700 billion while he held sway as the state chief executive.

Akpabio is a front runner for the position of the senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

At a media briefing by the group’s Executive Director, Investigation, Samson Tega and Operational Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, the group said a few months after leaving office, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), apprehended Akpabio over allegations bothering on wanton looting of the Akwa-Ibom State treasury to the tune of over N100 billion.

The group stated that even as the anti-graft agency’s investigation and prosecution were ongoing, the civil society had not rested on its oars in its bid to ensure that corruption was nipped in the bud and that Akwa-Ibom tax payers’ money were properly accounted for.

“It is on this note that the coalition of civil societies led by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking, NACAT, embarked on a comprehensive investigations of the Akwa-Ibom State Government Account between 2011-2015.

“NACAT through these discovered financial infractions and irregularities ranging from circumvention of procurement processes, suspicious payments of monies, possible money laundering, to award of contracts to non-existent shell companies.

“These financial manipulations have cost the good people of Akwa-Ibom State money amounting to over N700 billion under the watch of Senator Godswill Akpabio,” it said.

The group queried the the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to present Akpabio for the exalted seat of senate president in spite of his alleged bagage.

“The questions begging for answers are: How will the All Progressives Congress (APC) accuse the PDP government of wasting 16 years of our nationhood and still reward a PDP-man in Mr. Godswill Akpabio who is part of the destruction of Nigeria and only joined APC six years ago?

“It is akin to giving a PDP member the number three position in the land and saying that APC lied against PDP destroying Nigeria. To make Akpabio a Senate President is a reward for monumental corruption orchestrated in Akwa Ibom and Ministry of Niger Delta/NDDC,” it said.