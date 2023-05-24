  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

AbdulRazaq is New Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum

Breaking | 37 mins ago

*Seyi Makinde named vice chairman

 Chuks Okocha in Abuja

 The Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has emerged as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has been named the vice chairman of the governors’ forum.

He emerged by consensus at a closed-door meeting of the governors held in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The Kwara State Governor succeeds the outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who has been acting as the Chairman of NGF since last year.

This was contained in a statement signed this morning by Gov Tambuwal.

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was the substantive Chairman of the NGF until his second term in office as governor ended last year.

Tambuwal, who was Fayemi’s deputy was named as the acting Chairman of the Forum.

The NGF is an umbrella body for all the 36 states governors in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.