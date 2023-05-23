  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

NASS Leadership: LP Yet to Decide Where to Pitch Tent

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The leadership of Labour Party has said it was yet decide where to pitch tent for those seeking to be elected presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

National Secretary of the Abure led-NWC of the party, Farouk Umar, said this yesterday at a world press conference ahead of a one-day summit for all its elected candidates organised by the Diaspora wing of the party in Abuja.

Farouk dismissed rumour that the party had directed it members-elect to support the All Progressives Congress (APC), but maintained that the Labour Party objective was to provide better welfare for Nigerians.

“We will partner those willing to partner us. But our lawmakers at the National Assembly will continue to give us updates on developments there,” Farouk said, adding that the party’s doors remained open to those vying for principal offices in the National Assembly for negotiations.

Speaking earlier, the Committee Chairman of the conference,  Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the conference would focus on impactful leadership and good governance, building synergies for the new Nigeria of our dream, lawmaking, constitution and democracy, among others.

Tanko added that the gathering would enable the party to brief its legislators and governor-elect on the brand of politics that was people’s oriented.

On his part, the Chairman of Labour Party Diaspora, Hon. Amadi Chike, explained that the diaspora chapters were championing the summit because they wanted a Nigeria that would work.

