House Will Be Safe Under Abbas Leadership, Says Group

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A pressure group under the aegis of Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has expressed strong belief that the House of Representatives under the leadership of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Okezie Kalu would be safe and efficient.

The group expressed the belief yesterday in Port Harcourt, during a briefing with journalists on matters concerning the 10th National Assembly.

Bright Ngolo, National Coordinator of the group, said their agenda was to support a leadership that must build on transparency, accountability, trust, intelligence and champion youths development.

Ngolo, who noted the diversities in interests and the aspirations of other candidates for the speakership of the House of Representatives, said, “We cannot fall for cheap, pedestrian and jaundiced theories on the arguments of zoning of positions. These emotional arguments have indeed succeeded in eroding the key argument of the capacity and competence of these aspirants.”

The Niger Delta group said for purpose of equity in the incoming leadership of the country, they have chosen to support Abbas/Kalu’s House of Representatives leadership.

Ngolo who further stated that Nigerians have suffered from poor leadership linked to ethnic, religious or other sentiments, said the best brains and excellent leaders should not be crucified at the alter of zoning but merit.

“The Nigerian-styled democracy needs to strike a balance between legislative activism and achieving results in the overall interest of a largely under-developed populace and economy,” he said.