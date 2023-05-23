FG Scores NEMSA High After Routine Assessment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has marked the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) 87 per cent in a performance assessment by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), an assessor under the government scribe.

Chairman, Governing Board of NEMSA, Suleiman Yahaya, said this during the presentation of the Nelson Mandela Pan African Leadership Prize for Integrity and Transparency award to him.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Yahaya, dedicated the award to NEMSA noting that if the agency was not doing well, he would not be honoured by the watchers.

“Particularly, this award is for the NEMSA. If we were not doing well, I don’t think they will come here. I remember about three months ago, from the office of the SGF, there was an appraisal for every public agency and organisation and we were one of the best agencies as we scored 87 per cent. In scoring 87 per cent out of 100 per cent, I think we have every right to collect this award today,” he stated.

The President, Save Africa Youth Development initiative (SAYDI), Dominic Laluta, in his remarks, said the agency was positioning African youths for the 2060 energy transition target to transform Africa.

“Our terms of conditions that led to this award today includes that you are a team player who carries everyone along in your decision making, positive idea in transforming NEMSA. You are public servant with zero tolerance for corruption or nepotism,” he said .

The Managing Director of NEMSA, Engr. Tukur Aliyu, represented by the Executive Director, Technical Services, Usman Shuaibu, said it was an epoch-making event as the board chairman has strived to take NEMSA to a greater height.

The Chairman, Committee on awards and privileges, SAYDI, Austin Kwasi, said it covers 53 African countries with 48 countries actively participating to volunteer in building Africa, sensitising youths to shun drugs.