  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

Retired Police Offcer Crowned 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Macaulay Ovbagbedia was on Saturday crowned as Osadjere 11, Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South local government areas of Delta State.

His Royal Majesty, Osadjere 11, became the 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom after the passage of the oldest  monarch in the country, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, at the age of 106 years in February.

The new monarch retired from the Nigerian Police Force in the 90s.

He was crowned by Olorogun Godwin Okrokene, the most senior Otota of Uhurhie ruling house as HRM Macaulay Ovbagbedia, Uhurhie-Sadjere 11.

Addressing his subjects, an overwhelmed Ohworode of Olomu said: “I feel like am dreaming. Today is a day of joy”.

He said his grandfather, Osadjere was Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, who ruled the kingdom as Osadjere 1and died in 1949 before others and the departed monarch, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1 took over the mantle of leadership as Ohworode of Olomu kingdom.

 While thanking the people of Olomu kingdom, HRM Uhurhie-Osadjere 11 promised to reconcile and unite the people of the kingdom during his reign.

The new Otota of Olomu kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), in a brief remark, said kingship in Olomu is not contestable as it was properly arranged between the three ruling houses.


Retired Police Offcer Crowned 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta

 Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Macaulay Ovbagbedia was on Saturday crowned as Osadjere 11, Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South local government areas of Delta State.

His Royal Majesty, Osadjere 11, became the 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom after the passage of the oldest  monarch in the country, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, at the age of 106 years in February.

The new monarch retired from the Nigerian Police Force in the 90s.

He was crowned by Olorogun Godwin Okrokene, the most senior Otota of Uhurhie ruling house as HRM Macaulay Ovbagbedia, Uhurhie-Sadjere 11.

Addressing his subjects, an overwhelmed Ohworode of Olomu said: “I feel like am dreaming. Today is a day of joy”.

He said his grandfather, Osadjere was Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, who ruled the kingdom as Osadjere 1and died in 1949 before others and the departed monarch, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1 took over the mantle of leadership as Ohworode of Olomu kingdom.

 While thanking the people of Olomu kingdom, HRM Uhurhie-Osadjere 11 promised to reconcile and unite the people of the kingdom during his reign.

The new Otota of Olomu kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), in a brief remark, said kingship in Olomu is not contestable as it was properly arranged between the three ruling houses.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.