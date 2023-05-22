Retired Police Offcer Crowned 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Macaulay Ovbagbedia was on Saturday crowned as Osadjere 11, Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South local government areas of Delta State.

His Royal Majesty, Osadjere 11, became the 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom after the passage of the oldest monarch in the country, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, at the age of 106 years in February.

The new monarch retired from the Nigerian Police Force in the 90s.

He was crowned by Olorogun Godwin Okrokene, the most senior Otota of Uhurhie ruling house as HRM Macaulay Ovbagbedia, Uhurhie-Sadjere 11.

Addressing his subjects, an overwhelmed Ohworode of Olomu said: “I feel like am dreaming. Today is a day of joy”.

He said his grandfather, Osadjere was Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, who ruled the kingdom as Osadjere 1and died in 1949 before others and the departed monarch, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1 took over the mantle of leadership as Ohworode of Olomu kingdom.

While thanking the people of Olomu kingdom, HRM Uhurhie-Osadjere 11 promised to reconcile and unite the people of the kingdom during his reign.

The new Otota of Olomu kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), in a brief remark, said kingship in Olomu is not contestable as it was properly arranged between the three ruling houses.



