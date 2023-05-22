Segun James

Students of secondary schools in Lagos state have appealed to the state government to include Robotics Science in their school curriculum as it is now being done worldwide in order to meet up with the trend in the education system the world over.

The students made the appeal during the road show of the state government to reach out to the broad spectrum of Lagosians as part of the May 29th inauguration of Governor Babajide Saanwo-Olu.

They expressed the confident that investment in this technological system will build the science, technology and engineering space of the State and Nigeria.

Speaking after participating in the Robotics competition organised in Ikorodu as part of the inauguration activities for the second term of the Governor, a representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar school, Miss Joe Halimat said that it becomes imperative for Government to give priority to Robotics studies in schools as they do to Sports and Entertainment.

Halimat, whose school came second in the competition explained that building a robot for traffic management has taught her perseverance and tolerance which has changed her way of life.

At the end of the competition, Eva-Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary school Bariga came first with the cash prize of N100,000 while CMS Grammar School Girls Senior came second with N50,000 compensation while Igbokuta Community Senior Model College, received the 3rd position, with N30,000.

On her part, the Head of Department, Co-curriculum for Science and Technology, Education Distric 2, Mrs. Amaka Oto, advised students to brace up with technological advancement and acquire more knowledge in line with the THEMES agenda of the Governor Sanwo-olu’s administration.

About six schools from Education District 2 participated in the Robotics Mission competition which was held simultaneously in the six Education Districts of Lagos State.



Include Robotic Science Education in Curriculum, Students Tell Sanwo-Olu

Segun James

Students of secondary schools in Lagos state have appealed to the state government to include Robotics Science in their school curriculum as it is now being done worldwide in order to meet up with the trend in the education system the world over.

The students made the appeal during the road show of the state government to reach out to the broad spectrum of Lagosians as part of the May 29th inauguration of Governor Babajide Saanwo-Olu.

They expressed the confident that investment in this technological system will build the science, technology and engineering space of the State and Nigeria.

Speaking after participating in the Robotics competition organised in Ikorodu as part of the inauguration activities for the second term of the Governor, a representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar school, Miss Joe Halimat said that it becomes imperative for Government to give priority to Robotics studies in schools as they do to Sports and Entertainment.

Halimat, whose school came second in the competition explained that building a robot for traffic management has taught her perseverance and tolerance which has changed her way of life.

At the end of the competition, Eva-Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary school Bariga came first with the cash prize of N100,000 while CMS Grammar School Girls Senior came second with N50,000 compensation while Igbokuta Community Senior Model College, received the 3rd position, with N30,000.

On her part, the Head of Department, Co-curriculum for Science and Technology, Education Distric 2, Mrs. Amaka Oto, advised students to brace up with technological advancement and acquire more knowledge in line with the THEMES agenda of the Governor Sanwo-olu’s administration.

About six schools from Education District 2 participated in the Robotics Mission competition which was held simultaneously in the six Education Districts of Lagos State.