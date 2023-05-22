How Amstel Malta, Zagg Added Glamour to Ninth AMVCAs

Raheem Akingbolu

Two Nigerian Breweries brands; Amstel Malta and Zagg have made fresh bold steps with the sponsorship of the Ninth Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the management of the company has stated.

According to a statement by the breweries giant, the premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, and Zagg, a blend of Energy and Malt flavour, joined forces to add glitz and glamour to the entertainment platform to give Nigerians unbridled satisfaction.

According to the statement issued by the company, “This dynamic collaboration marks an exhilarating milestone in both brands’ relentless commitment to fueling the African entertainment industry with unmatched excitement,” the statement stated. The AMVCAs, Africa’s pinnacle celebration of cinematic brilliance, are set to embark on a journey of unrivaled splendor and recognition of exceptional talent. With Amstel Malta and ZaggEnergy+Malt as official sponsors, the Ninth Edition would remain an unforgettable extravaganza that will leave audiences spellbound and craving for more.”

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi disclosed that Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy +Malt were not just sponsors but catalysts that ignited a passion for creativity that transcended boundaries and elevated African cinema to unprecedented levels.

“The African creative industry has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade. However, the industry’s intense saturation has made it difficult for creatives who haven’t found their way to the spotlight to have their art appreciated. Therefore, at this year’s Awards, Amstel Malta— is saying, “It is time for the spotlight.” Oriakhi stated.