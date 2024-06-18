Oyo SSS3 Student Emerges One-day House of Representatives Member

* To attend plenary, meet with Speaker Abbas

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A Senior Secondary School (SSS) student of Favourland College, Igboora in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, Miss Peace Oluwaseyi Oladosu, has emerged a one-day House of Representatives member.

She would attend plenary at the green chamber and hold a meeting with the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, when the federal lawmakers resume from their current Sallah break.

The gesture is courtesy of the member representing Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, Hon. Adebayo Adepoju.

The winner apart from travelling by flight to Abuja in company with her parents and lodged in a five-star hotel, would also have the opportunity to sit in the lawmaker’s seat in the lower legislative chamber.

This is contained in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the lawmaker on Media and Publicity, Mr. Hassan Adesodi Olaoniye.

Olaoniye explained that the young school girl won an intellectual competition sponsored by the federal lawmaker.

The statement explained that the young Oladosu, a native of Idere town, emerged victorious in the intellectual competition which enjoyed the massive participation of students from secondary schools in the five principal towns of the federal constituency.

Part of the statement read: “On Monday, June 17, 2024, the Ibarapa region of Oyo State achieved a historic milestone by producing its first-ever One-Day House of Representatives Member.

“This unique initiative, a product of the Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, was spearheaded by Hon. Adebayo Adepoju.

“The One-Day House of Representatives Member programme aims to engage young minds, foster future legislators from the federal constituency and inspire children to succeed regardless of their socio-economic background.

“It is also aimed at incorporating youth-driven initiatives previously overlooked.

“The programme also seeks to develop intellectually minded young leaders for the constituency’s progress.”

The statement added that the Igboora High School hall was packed with attendees eager to see the competition’s outcome.

It added that the event attracted traditional rulers, academics, eminent individuals, political officeholders from local, state and federal levels, religious leaders and numerous constituents.

The grand finale, it stated, coincided with the lawmaker’s one-year in office celebration, and was an extension of the Ibarapakan Essay Competition.

The statement further stated that: “The finalists were evaluated on presentation (oratory skills), essay writing (writing proficiency), and spelling bees (spelling and pronunciation accuracy).

“The judging panel included Barrister Lekan Awolusi, Senior Legislative Aide to the lawmaker, along with Dr. Feyisitan Ijimakinwa and Dr. Chidinma Danjibo from the University of Ibadan.

“The winner’s benefits include free return flight tickets to Abuja with her parents, a day of decision-making for the constituency, witnessing a live House of Representatives plenary.

“She will also sit in the lawmaker’s official seat, gaining practical legislative knowledge, meeting the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and staying in a five-star hotel.”

It added that Adepoju also awarded N50,000 to each finalist.

Additionally, it said: “He (Adepoju) released a 54-page account of his one-year in office, expressing gratitude to the constituency for their support.

“His report detailed job opportunities in various federal agencies, numerous constituency projects, bills, motions, social responsibilities, and pioneering initiatives within the constituency.”