Tinubu’s Reforms Meant to Refocus Economy for Sustainable Growth, Says Kwara Governor

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said ongoing reforms by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu were meant to refocus the economy and achieve long-term sustainable growth for the country.

Speaking in Ilorin, while receiving the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on Sallah homage at Government House, AbdulRazaq, called on the people of the country and royal fathers to rally support for the reforms.

According to him, “The last one year has been a period of determined economic reforms and these reforms are meant to refocus our economy and achieve long-term sustainable growth for our country.”

He added, “We acknowledge how the reforms have affected the purchasing powers of our people.

“We plead for patience, support and understanding while different initiatives are designed to bring lasting ease for all.

“As Allah says, ease is certain to follow a period of difficulties. There is hope on the horizon.”

AbdulRazaq, said his administration was executing various infrastructural projects, agricultural programmes, and economic initiatives to improve the standing of the State.

He stated further that, “This Sallah and before it, we have committed a lot of resources to support vulnerable households and many others across social strata.

“For sustainable growth and job creation, we are executing various infrastructural projects, agricultural programmes and economic initiatives to improve the standing of our state.

“A new national minimum wage is already in the works, along with the consequential adjustments for higher cadres. Kwara will not be left behind in this very important conversation.”

AbdulRazaq, applauded the Emir for his support for the administration and for turning the Ilorin Durbar to a national attraction.

“Tomorrow is Durbar in Ilorin, just as we have some other sociocultural activities in different parts of our state.

“We thank our communities for reviving our culture. Your Royal Highness stands tall in this regard for how the Durbar is turning out to be a national attraction,” the Governor said.

“I am glad that we have an environment that allows our culture to thrive. I urge our people to be peaceful and orderly as they troop out for these colourful cultural events, which are our heritage.

“I have approved that the Durbar be streamed live on Kwara TV and Radio Kwara (Midland FM and Kakaki FM), including their online platforms, so that everyone can see the beauty of this cultural event,” he added.

Earlier, Emir Sulu-Gambari commended the governor for his investments in human and infrastructural development in the State, saying he was proud of his achievements.

“The impact of the Governor could be felt in all spheres of development. In the Governor’s presence, I prayed God to grant his second term ambition because he did excellently well in the first tenure, and God answered the prayer.

“You hardly sit in your office due to your commitments towards transforming the State. I am always proud of you, and Kwarans are proud of you. Kwara is witnessing development under your leadership.

“When he came to pay me appreciation visit, he got a message that he has been appointed as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and within some minutes, he received another message that he has been nominated for the National Honour of Commander of Order of Niger (CON).

“Your excellent performance speaks for you. You are a silent achiever, and your achievements are visible even to the blind,” he added.

The Emir urged the people of the state to continue to support the administration of AbdulRazaq for progress and development.