Tinubu Mandates Shettima to Lead Nation’s Delegation to 2024 CHOGM in Samoa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mandated Vice-President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)holding in Samoa.


According to a release by the media assistant to the Vice President,  Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima would join King Charles of England and other world leaders from 56 member-countries at the first CHOGM to be held in the small Pacific island of Apia, Samoa, from October 21 to 26 where they would deliberate on the theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.”


The theme will focus attention on how member-nations can harness their strengths through resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’, and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.


At the meeting, Nigeria and other member- countries would also elect and appoint the next Commonwealth Secretary-General.


In line with the Agreed Memorandum on the Establishment and Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat (revised 2022) and the principle of regional rotation, the next Commonwealth Secretary-General would come from the Africa Region.


The candidates for the role are from Lesotho, Ghana, and The Gambia, while Nigeria would have a major role to play as the largest African member in this regard.


Consolidating the progress made at CHOGM 2022, Shettima and other world leaders would also deliberate on the global economy, environmental and security challenges, discussing how Commonwealth countries could work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth, and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.


The vice-president is expected to use the platform provided by the Commonwealth Business Forum to further attract investors to Nigeria, as global experts from businesses and the private sector convene to recommend and champion solutions to global challenges.
Shettima is also expected to participate in the People’s Forum, the single largest opportunity organised by the Commonwealth Foundation for people to engage with leaders on global development issues.

He would further engage in bilateral meetings and other executive sessions.

