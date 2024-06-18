Kwankwaso Accuses FG, APC of Attempting to Create New Breed of Boko Haram Terrorists in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Leader and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists in Kano State.

Kwankwaso was reacting to the ongoing situation in Kano, where Federal security agencies, with constitutionally assigned responsibility for ensuring peace, law and order, have been backing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking at a flag-off ceremony for the construction of 82 kilometres rural road networks at his hometown, Madobi, Senator Kwankwaso said people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constituted authority in the state.

“We have mass followership because people believe in us, we are pro-people and the NNPP administration is determined to serve them anywhere they voted for it.”

Senator Kwankwaso added that as politicians, “we will not fold our arms and watch enemies of the state destroying the peaceful co-existence of our dear state, as we shall do everything possible to support the governor to succeed. I am happy that he is not distracted and he is focused on achieving his goals.

“There are people from Kano, enemies of the state, who also suffer mental illiness and are the ones advising the Federal Government on how to take over Kano through a State of Emergency. This is madness of the highest order that the good, peace loving and committed people Kano will resist.”

Kwankwaso also stated that, “in the build up to 2027, some desparate politicians are already on a mission of disruption, but we will rather prefer the two of us to lose than to allow them crush us unneccessarily. We dare anybody, who thinks he can victimise us politically, to go and be rest assured that we are ready for the fight.

“We are not afraid to be out of power because we will remain politicians in or out of government, we cannot run away from our destiny, we are humans, we know what is good for us and we will persue it vigorously,” the former Kano State Governor vowed.

The NNPP national leader further stated that the Federal Government was listening to some unpatriotic politicians from Kano, who will only contribute to its failure because, he said, the people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constitutional responsibility of the Governor by any individual or group.

“We are open to dialogue, truce and reconciliation, but we will not accept intimidation and political harassement of any sort. We know how to play politics and we have all it takes to protect ourselves from any evil,” Kwankwaso emphatically warned.