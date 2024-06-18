Okaighele Youth Group Promises Collaboration with Edo Govt

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Members of the youth group called “Okaighele” in Edo South of Edo State have promised to cooperate and partner the state government, the state Police Command and other security agencies to ensure continued peace in the state.

In a statement signed by 26 ‘Okaighele’ community youth leaders and made available to journalists in Benin-city yesterday, the group, however, appealed to the state government to rescind its decision to ban their activities as they remain law-abiding always.

In the statement dated June 8, they deny any knowledge of involvement in secret cult activities in the state, adding that they are not members of any of the cult groups.

The statement also said they do not constitute security threat to communities as they have always played significant and decisive roles in mobilising the youths to maintain peace in their various localities.

They stated that they are well known to the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and their fellow police personnel as well as other security agencies covering their areas, as they have repeatedly helped in enforcing and maintaining law and order in their communities.

The statement recalled that they have not been found wanting by their communities as they have been working with their Odionwere and Enogies peacefully.

The youth group appealed to the Edo State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies not to arrest, harass or obstruct them from carrying out their legitimate activities. According to the youth leaders, “We reserve legal rights to function as legitimate members of the various communities in the lawful capacity of Okaigheles, and will take all legitimate steps to protect ourselves from being molested or ill- treated.”