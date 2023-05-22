DIA Charges Finance Attaches to Align with Nation’s Anti-graft Laws

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), weekend, charged its defence advisers and attachés in charge of finance in 25 defence missions across the world to be acquainted with Nigeria’s anti-corruption laws and due process provisions.

The agency stated that being conversant with the financial regulations and the anti-corruption laws was imperative for the attachés in order not to flout the provisions of public sector financial administration in Nigeria.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Deputy Defence Advisers/Attaches Finance Conference in Abuja, the Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget at the agency, Maj Gen Adekunle Adesope, said the conference was convened out of the need to enhance the prudent management of the defence mission finances.

“The DDA Finance Conference was convened out of the need to enhance the prudent management of the defence mission finances. I, therefore, implore all the participants to put the knowledge acquired in the management of your resources.



“I will also like to advise you to take due cognisance of the on-going federal government anti-corruption campaign and due process in the conduct of your affairs.

“As the accounting officers of your respective missions, you are to operate within the ambit of constituted financial regulations. Do not engage in unauthorised virement and limit your expenditure to the provision under each subhead,” he said.



The defence finance chief also pledged that the agency would continue to ensure prompt remittance of funds to the mission, including the attachés’ overhead allocation, adding that they were expected to reciprocate through total compliance to relevant financial regulations and timely rendition of accounts.

Adesope, who commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj Gen Samuel Adebayo, for the effort to revive the training programme for finance officers after about a decade, urged the agency to include the training programme in its annual forecast of events as part of DIA manpower development.



“To whom much is given much is expected. You should, therefore, reciprocate by total compliance to relevant financial regulations and timely rendition of accounts. As you are all aware, the 2023 Budget had been appropriated and awaiting release of capital allocations. As soon as this is made available to us, it will be released to your various missions,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director of Finance and Accounts of DIA, Commodore Samuel Ngatuwa, said the conference brought together experts, professionals and experienced practitioners, who shared their insights on a wide range of issues.

Ngatuwa said the in-depth discourse was focused on the need for transparency, probity and accountability in effective management of public finances, affirming that the participants were exposed to the latest innovations in digital accounting in line with global best practices