Buhari to Inaugurate 2nd Niger Bridge, Six Other Legacy Projects Tuesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday inaugurate seven legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing across the country as part of his administration’s determination to upgrade and expand the nation’s stock of infrastructure.

The projects include three major Bridges, three Federal Secretariats and a Road.

The historic event, according to a statement issued on Monday by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, will be headlined by the Second Niger Bridge which was conceptualized in 2005.

In 2014, there was an attempt to begin the project through Public Private Partnership (PPP) but this was not successful. The construction began in 2016 with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

Others are the Loko-Oweto Bridge across River Benue to link Benue to Nasarawa State and the Ikom Bridge in Cross River State while the Road project is the completed Section of the over 200 kilometres of Kano-Kaduna Dual Carriage Expressway and three new Federal Secretariats.

The first of the Federal Secretariats at Awka is located at Executive Business District Layout, Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State and is situated on a 5.106 Hectares of land. The project was first awarded on 9th December, 2011 but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry of Works and Housing on 14th July, 2022.

The Secretariat has a total of 498 Office Space, a Conference Hall, four Committee Rooms, an Exhibition Hall, a Banking Hall, a Post Office and befitting Reception. In addition, the Secretariat has lift facilities, well laid out parking spaces and drainages, staff canteen, fire hydrant and other vital facilities. The second, Federal Secretariat Gusau, Zamfara State is located at Unguwan Dan Lawan, off Sokoto By-Pass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State. The project is situated on a 7.5 Hectares of land and was awarded also on 9th December, 2011 was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry on 30th November, 2022.

The third to be inaugurated is the Federal Secretariat Yenagoa, which is located at Alamieyeseigha Road, in Bayelsa State. It is situated on a 7.5 Hectares of land and was awarded on 9th December, 2011 but was practically completed and taken over by the Ministry on 30th November, 2022.

President Buhari had Inaugurated a fourth one, the Federal Secretariat Lafia, located at Bukar Sidi along Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State in February this year.

