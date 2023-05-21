EeZee Conceptz Global Releases

‘Aka Ngozi’ Video

The music video of ‘Aka Ngozi’, the soul soul-lifting sound by the talented Minister Esther Oji has been released by EeZee Conceptz Global.

The music video is a single gospel track which aims to celebrate the grace and mercies of God, captivating music lovers worldwide.

Accompanying the powerful track is a visually captivating music video, skillfully blending dance and instrumental performances. The video also features a special cameo appearance by renowned Ghanaian comedian, actor, and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto.

Sharing her perspective on the unique production approach employed by her record label, EeZee Conceptz Global she describes the music video as “something unexpected,” emphasizing the fusion of excellence and spirituality.

“It is not the regular approach and exceptionally away from the usual,” she says.

Oji joined the EeZee Conceptz Global family 10 months ago and launched with a seven-track album titled ‘Sound of Heaven.’

She describes her journey with the label so far as a “phase of great experience, growth, and expansion.”

Looking ahead, Oji teases more forthcoming music projects, expressing enthusiasm for the creative process. “A lot is in the works,” she reveals, adding, “Tracks are being prepared to bless the world.”