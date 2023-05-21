  • Sunday, 21st May, 2023

EeZee Conceptz Global Releases

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

 ‘Aka Ngozi’ Video

The music video of ‘Aka Ngozi’, the soul soul-lifting sound by the talented Minister Esther Oji has been released by EeZee Conceptz Global.

The music video is a single gospel track which aims to celebrate the grace and mercies of God, captivating music lovers worldwide.

Accompanying the powerful track is a visually captivating music video, skillfully blending dance and instrumental performances. The video also features a special cameo appearance by renowned Ghanaian comedian, actor, and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto.

Sharing her perspective on the unique production approach employed by her record label, EeZee Conceptz Global she describes the music video as “something unexpected,” emphasizing the fusion of excellence and spirituality.

“It is not the regular approach and exceptionally away from the usual,” she says.

Oji joined the EeZee Conceptz Global family 10 months ago and launched with a seven-track album titled ‘Sound of Heaven.’

She describes her journey with the label so far as a “phase of great experience, growth, and expansion.”

Looking ahead, Oji teases more forthcoming music projects, expressing enthusiasm for the creative process. “A lot is in the works,” she reveals, adding, “Tracks are being prepared to bless the world.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.