Sanwo-Olu’s Inauguration: Lagos Govt Unveils Programme of Events

Segun James





As part of activities towards the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government unveiled the schedule of events for a seamless inauguration of the governor and his deputy, Dr. Femi Hanzat second term in office on May 29, 2023.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who is also Chairman, Media Committee of Second Term Committee at a press conference held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, said that at “exactly 1,451 days ago, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his partner, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, took the oath of office before thousands of people who were gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos and millions more who watched on television and various media channels across the globe.”

Omotoso, who was flanked by Mr. Seye Oladejo, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Publicity Secretary, stressed that “that day marked the beginning of A Greater Lagos journey, which was embarked upon by the administration and anchored on the six pillars of development tagged the THEMES Agenda.

“It is also an important date in our democratic experience. Four years after, the promise of A Greater Lagos has been fulfilled in many areas of life through the delivery of several life-impacting projects, social investments in our people as well as economic development of our dear state.

“The social contract between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted and, for that reason, the governor and his team proactively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the state within the four-year period.

“Nobody could foresee the COVID-19 pandemic; it came like a thief in the night. Experts predicted that we would be picking bodies on our streets, this never happened because Mr. Governor led a fierce battle against the pandemic. The administration, in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the state through several bold and audacious policies and projects.

“We can safely state here, gentlemen of the press, that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration completed 970 roads- 34 roads in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi – and 15 bridges. In Ojokoro, 31 roads were completed.

“It trained 18,000 teachers under the EKOEXCEL programme, set up two varsities – our varsities never went on strike when it was fashionable to do so and built four Mother and Child Centres,” among others.

Week-long activities, according to Omotoso will begin with a Youth Carnival and Robotic competition, even as he added that People Living with Disability will participate in the events.

“This event will hold simultaneously in all the Lagos divisions and will be followed by a public lecture to be delivered by Prof. Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

“The topic is ‘The Making Of A Beacon- Lagos And The Consolidation Of A Democracy That Works For All’. Also a Book launch and Photo Exhibition and a Stage drama performance will be held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

“Gentlemen of the press, we intend to give all the above events maximum publicity through your various media organisations. As always, the central working committee has through some of the sub-committees made adequate arrangements for a hitch-free and seamless inauguration ceremonies.

“You will recall that we announced the composition of the Central Committee, headed by Chief of Staff Mr. Tayo Ayinde, a few weeks ago.

“There are sub committees set up to ensure that every area of the activities is well taken care of. These committees include Events and Venue sub-committee, Protocol and Logistics sub-committee, Safety, Health and Environment sub-committee, Security and Traffic Management/Transportation sub-committee, Mobilisation sub-committee, Cohesion sub-committee and Media and Publicity sub-committee.

“All the sub-committees have worked collaboratively to ensure the success of the inauguration.

“This inauguration is important to us in the state as it is a celebration of A Greater Lagos Rising! Let me assure you, gentlemen of the press, that all hands are on deck to give Lagosians and friends of Lagos a wonderful inauguration experience.”