Oluwatoyin Madein Appointed New Accountant General of The Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation.

The Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Mohammed Ahmed, announced Madein’s appointment, in a statement yesterday.

The appointment took effect on May 18, 2023.

Prior to her appointment, Madein was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of The Head of The Civil Service of The Federation.

Madein has garnered experience in the federal civil service while working as an accountant, financial manager, and internal auditor in the last 30 years.

She replaced Sylva Okolieaboh, who was appointed as the acting Accountant General of the Federation after the removal of Chukwuyere Anamekwe.

Anamekwe was appointed in the acting capacity after Ahmed Idris was suspended over allegations of N80 billion fraud linked to him.

Idris was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 16 – the anti-graft agency said he had refused to honour invitations to answer questions on the fraud allegations.

The Accountant General was subsequently suspended by Zainab Ahmed, the Finance Minister, days after his arrest.