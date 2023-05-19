DHQ: Troops Destroy 38 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

412 RPG, grenade bombs also recovered, 42 insurgents killed

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said troops destroyed 38 Illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region.

It said troops also recovered 551,500 litres of crude oil and 394,500 litres of diesel and other stolen products valued at N448,387,770.00 in the Niger Delta region even as 42 terrorists were decimated in fierce encounters with troops while 412 RPG, Grenade bombs were recovered.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said troops of Operation Delta Safe, in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations within the zone, discovered and destroyed 38 illegal refining sites, 24 wooden boats, 169 storage tanks, 152 ovens and 19 dugout pits.

He said the operations covered various security challenges across the country from 4 – 18 May 2023.

Danmadami further disclosed that a total of 42 Boko Haram and ISWAP and IPOB/ESN terrorists were killed while 102 other suspected criminals and economic saboteurs were arrested while 15 kidnapped civilians including one of the abducted Chibok school girls, were rescued.

He added that within the same period, 17 AK47 rifles and large quantities of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) making materials were recovered while a total of 511 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and members of their families surrendered to the Nigerian troops.

Specifically, Major General Danmadami said troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, eight SMGs, 15 grenade rifles, two pump action guns,one LMG, one Ma rifle, four AA guns, two AA barrel, 12 dane guns, 38 AK47 magazines, two double barrel guns, 3,896 rounds of 50 inch, 2,189 rounds of 12.7mm, 1,475 rounds of 9mm, 86 rounds of 12.7mm x 108API.

Others are 183 rounds of shilka, 60 rounds of 40mm BGL, 2 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 B/SP, 34 cartons of sig pistol, 125 RPG bombs, 52 x 36 hand grenade, 5 SMK bombs, 13 RPG tubes, 8 x 76mm bombs, 130 SMK grenade (tear gas) 13 x PG 42 grenade, and 247 rounds of 38mm SMK bombs.

Others included 15 RPG tail pin, 275 rounds of 7.62mm special, 163 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 440 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 364 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, 234 rounds of AK49 ammo, 1 G3 skeletal weapon, two AK47 working parts, two mortar bombs, 2 x 60mm mortar tube.

He also listed the recoveries to include one shoulder grenade launcher, 8 propeller charger (155 guns), two vickers MBT bore sighting equipment, one charge for 125mm, 4 PKT 73mm, PG9 base, three fuse for 105, two crap for AK47 rifle (police type), one scrap FN magazine, 194 fuse for 122mm D30 HW bombs, 41 fuse for 155mm bombs, 20 fuse for 82mm mortar, five illum fuse, one tripod stand, six non electric detonator, one tool box containing several weapon parts, one SPG stand, one lister generator, one welding machine, one water heater, one exhaust, four mortar base plates, support weapons spare parts and large quantity of Improvised Explosive Device making materials.

“Others items recovered include nine vehicles, 30 mobile phones, 10 motorcycles, 8 bicycles, 4 vehicle tyres, three GT tyres, two grinding machines, one sewing machine, medical supplies, one wheel barrow, 30 motor fan belt, five bags of grains, three bags of sugar, three bags of salt, one inverter battery, 75 bags of fertilizers and two drums of Premium Motor Spirit.

Others are six gallons of engine oil, 12 hose cables, 8 new tyres, five tyre tubes, 13 bicycles chains, 15 bicycles free wheels, 12 air pumps, eight pedals, four brakes, one carton of maggi seasoning and the sum of N69,520.00 only.

“Troops equally neutralised 26 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists’ logistics suppliers, one terrorists spy and one Boko Haram terrorist. “Troops also rescued one kidnapped Chibok School girl while a total of 511 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families comprising of 99 adult male, 161 adult female and 251 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations,” he said.