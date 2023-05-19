Africa Data Centres to Construct New Facility in Accra

Africa Data Centres, the largest network of interconnected, carrier-and cloud-neutral data centre facilities on the continent, has announced that it will shortly start construction on its newly acquired land in the Central Business District of Accra, Ghana.

The new facility, it said in a statement, has been designed for an initial 10 MW, which can expand to 30MW depending on demand. It will be the largest facility in West Africa todate, outside of Nigeria.

“Data centres are the foundation of digitally led economic growth around the world; developing sustainable and self-sufficient ICT ecosystems is impossible without them. The new facility will be built on a part of the former Trade Fair showgrounds site, one of the key central locations in the city. The first phase is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, “said Hardy Pemhiwa, Group CEO for Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Scott Nathan said, “DFC is proud to support African Data Centres. This new facility in Accra will be an investment in critical infrastructure helping to better link the rapidly growing African population and market to global opportunities. DFC’s commitment to strengthen ICT Infrastructure in West Africa is in keeping with the commitments President Biden made to mobilize private capital for the kind of high quality global infrastructure investments that improve peoples’ lives. This new data centre will help accomplish that in Ghana and for the region, creating jobs by improving existing business conditions while at the same time attracting data-dependent companies looking to invest and expand their operations.”

The US Government’s Senior Advisor Mr. Amos Hochstein said, “This investment exemplifies the U.S. Government’s commitment under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) to unlock public and private capital for sustainable infrastructure investment. “

Welcoming the new investment, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “The establishment of Africa Data Centre’s new 10MW data centre, in the heart of Accra, is a significant step towards bridging the infrastructure gap, and developing further our digital economy.”