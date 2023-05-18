Omo-Agege Claims Delta Guber Poll Victory





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo – Agege, yesterday declared that he won the Delta State governorship election, two months after the poll.

He therefore, vowed that he would retrieve his stolen mandate from the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) , had in the election conducted on March 18, 2023 , declared Oborevwori of PDP as winner.

He won with 360,234 votes , which was over 120, 000 votes above 240,229 votes INEC said Omo-Agege scored in the election.

Omo- Agege while receiving some of his constituents from Delta Central at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday said the result declared by INEC , was a ruse that could not stand the test of litigation.

He said: “I won the Delta governorship election conducted in March this year by INEC , clean and clear .

“All the manipulations carried out by PDP in collaboration with some staff of INEC , have been exposed and will be used as exhibits in the court of law .

“I am determined to fight it all the way because the real valid votes scored by me in the election , are more than enough to declare me as the governor – elect, “ he said .

He thanked his constituents from Ndokwa for visiting him over the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale community, which he facilitated for them.

Omo-Agege said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education , Adamu Adamu , should be thanked for the feat .

He added that he made the facilitation without any consultation or collaboration with anybody in Delta State “ I didn’t do it in consultation with anybody . I did it all by myself. If anybody should be thanked for the University , it should be President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education , Mallam Adamu Adamu, “ he said.

He, however, admonished the Hon Mercy Almona – Isei led delegation from Ndokwa/ Ukwuani that compensation should not be attached to the 100 hectares of land donated for the University, saying “ the issue of ownership of shrine or farm, should not arise from any quarters.