  • Thursday, 18th May, 2023

Kwara Wins NGF Healthcare Delivery Award

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Rated best state in N’central

Kwara State has been rated the best state in basic healthcare delivery in the entire North-central region, beating Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and other North-central states, to clinch the first position. 

At an event held in Abuja Wednesday night, the state won the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)’s Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge award for the improvement recorded in the sector in the last four years. 

The NGF Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge was consumated in 2019 as part of the ‘Seatle Declaration’, which assesses the overall performance of primary healthcare delivery using indicators like ‘government’s support and commitment, quality of service delivery, improvement in the health indices and outcomes, community participation and ownership, among others’. 

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, and the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu, received the award on behalf of the state. 

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also attended the award ceremony alongside many other serving and former governors from different parts of the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.