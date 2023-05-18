Court Reserves Ruling in Atiku’s Motion for Live Broadcast of Petition’s Proceedings

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) has reserved its ruling in an application for live broadcast of the proceedings regarding the petition of candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A five member panel of justices of the PREPEC on Thursday, announced that “judgment is reserved”, shortly after lawyers to parties in the petition argued for and against the granting of the application.

Atiku and PDP, who came second in the February 25 presidential election are pleading with the court to “allow the televising of the proceedings in this petition given its significant monumental importance”.

Their lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN in moving the application also prayed the court for an order directing the modalities for the implementation of the live telecast.

However, the three respondents – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), opposed the request, arguing that the request was inappropriate.

INEC’s lawyer, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, noted that if granted it will defeat the solemn atmosphere and the seriousness of the court.

Mahmoud in addition argued that with the flooding of the courtroom with all kinds of cameras on their faces including the judex, the proceedings will be brought under undue pressure.

Similarly, Tinubu’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, stated that live telecast of the proceedings is not necessary, because the proceedings is already being given effective coverage with the array of journalists seated in court.

While arguing further that it is not a good time for the profession, Olanipekun submitted that the granting of the request could put court staff, lawyers and even witnesses at risk.

In addition he observed that Nigeria is not yet ripe for the live broadcast of court’s proceedings because necessary facilities and laws are not in place to guide its implementation.

On his part, APC’s lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who equated the televising of court’s proceedings to the ‘Big Brother Naija “, series, said that the application if granted will invade the privacy of even the judges.

Fagbemi further claimed that if granted it would lead to a situation where petitioners in governorship, National and State Houses of Assemblies election would be demanding for live streaming of their proceedings.

“We don’t have the structure and facility, no policy document” he said, stating that even in climes where televising of court’s proceedings are permitted, it is still limited; excluding when witnesses are giving evidence “.

After listening to the submissions of counsel, Justice Haruna Tsammani announced that judgment is reserved to a date that would be communicated to parties.

