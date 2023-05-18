Buhari, Emmanuel Mourn Methodist Church’s Prelate Emeritus, Mbang

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, have commiserated with all Methodists in Nigeria and the Diaspora, on the passing of His Eminence, Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Coffie Mbang.

Buhari, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, extended heartfelt condolences to the Mbang family in particular, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, and the entire body of Christ in Nigeria and the world.

The president noted that the late Mbang was indeed a spiritual colossus beyond the shores of his fatherland.

He recognised that having served as the longest leader of Methodist Church, Nigeria, the first Methodist President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the first Black President of World Methodist Council, among other pioneering positions, Mbang displayed “exemplary courage, forthrightness, wisdom, intellectualism and selflessness” in his over six decades of service to God and humanity.

Buhari further acknowledged that, “Having retired as Prelate in 2006 and until his transition at 86, Dr. Mbang remained an invaluable voice of reason and source of encouragement to many persons within and outside government especially, in his home state, Akwa Ibom.”

He, therefore, enjoined all those who mourned the eminent statesman and church icon to take solace in the knowledge that he lived a life worthy of emulation by all, and prayed for the peaceful repose of the his soul.

On his part, Emmanuel, too, consoled his family, the Methodist Church of Nigeria, and indeed the larger Christian community on his sad passing.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, Emmanuel said the passing of the renowned Father in Faith is “deeply painful, but we thank God for the life of impact you lived.

“You were a towering figure in the Nigerian Christian community, who, as the Patriarch/Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, for twenty two uninterrupted years, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the first Nigerian ever to head the World Methodist Council( WMC), brought honour to Nigeria and in the process won souls for Christ.

“One of your most endearing attributes was that you spoke truth to power, and was a champion for good governance, equity and justice. As the Co- Chairman of Nigerian Inter- Religious Council, you advocated a peaceful co-existence and tolerance of our religious diversity.

“I thank you most profoundly for the support and prayers you extended to me, since I came into public service, and most especially, the last almost eight years as the Governor of this State.

“You have been the Leader of our Fathers in Faith, and a tireless and passionate believer in the Akwa Ibom Exceptionalism, Godliness and moral rectitude. Nigeria will miss you, the Christian community will miss you, and our dear people will miss you deeply. May your soul rest in peace.”