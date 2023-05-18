Blinken Gives More Details on Attack on US Convoy in Nigeria

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Wednesday, gave more details on the attack on US Mission convoy in Nigeria.

Gunmen had on Tuesday attacked a convoy of US government vehicles in Anambra State, South East Nigeria, killing four people and kidnapping three others

Providing more details in a statement on Wednesday, Blinken said the motive for the attacks was still unknown but there were “no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission”.

While condoling with the families of the victims, he said the US was working with the Nigeria to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for and to bring those responsible to justice.

The statement read: “Unknown assailants yesterday attacked a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Nigeria. The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.

“We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission. The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and U.S. Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

“The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of our personnel. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and pledge to do everything possible to safely recover those who remain missing. We deeply value our relationship with our Locally Employed Staff and our partnership with Nigeria.

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to the people of Nigeria to assist in the fight against violence and insecurity.”