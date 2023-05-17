In Phone Conversation, US Secretary of State Tasks Tinubu on Inclusive Leadership

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has tasked the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians.

Blinken in a telephone conversation with Tinubu that took place Tuesday evening also emphasized his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

A statement issued Wednesday by the Office of the Spokesperson, US Department of State, Matthew Miller, said Blinken noted that the US-Nigeria partnership was built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under Tinubu’s tenure.

“Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth,” it stated.

However, the president-elect has promised to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his assumption of office on May 29.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the Office of the President-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu further pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.

The President-elect said his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen the country’s democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

He also expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as their president.

During the talks that lasted about 20 minutes, Tinubu recalled being granted asylum by the US when he was forced into exile during his struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

He expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he said he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

He further urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.