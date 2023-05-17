Four Killed,  3 Kidnapped in US Convoy Attack in Nigeria

A United States convoy was attacked in Anambra State, Nigeria Tuesday, killing four people, including two personnel from the US consulate and two police officers. Three others were also kidnapped.



An official of the Anambra Police Command who confirmed the attack, said the attackers killed two police operatives and two staff of the US consulate and set their bodies and their vehicles ablaze..



White House official also confirmed the attack but said no US citizen was killed.



“No US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt,” said John Kirby of the US National Security Council.



“We are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed,” the senior US official added.