  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Former Methodist Prelate Sunday Mbang, Dies at 86, Buhari Mourns

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Former Methodist Church Prelate Sunday Mbang is dead. The former prelate died Wednesday at 86.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with all Methodists in Nigeria and the Diaspora, on his passing. 

The President, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also extended heartfelt condolences to the Mbang family in particular, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, and the entire body of Christ in Nigeria and worldwide.

He noted that the late Mbang was indeed a spiritual colossus beyond the shores of his fatherland.

President Buhari recognized that having served as the longest Leader of Methodist Church Nigeria, the first Methodist President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the first Black President of World Methodist Council, among other pioneering positions, Dr. Mbang displayed “exemplary courage, forthrightness, wisdom, intellectualism and selflessness” in his over six decades of service to God and humanity.

The President acknowledged that, “having retired as Prelate in 2006 and until his transition at 86, Dr. Mbang remained an invaluable voice of reason and source of encouragement to many persons within and outside government especially in his home state, Akwa Ibom.”

He enjoined all those who mourn the eminent statesman and church icon to take solace in the knowledge that Dr Mbang lived a life worthy of emulation by all.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed Servant of God.

