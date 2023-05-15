Two Businessmen Excrete 193 Cocaine Pellets in NDLEA Custody

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Two businessmen arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for cocaine ingestion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, have excreted a total of 193 pellets of the drug after three days in observatory custody.



A statement yesterday, by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, said the traffickers: Onoh Ebere, 49, and Christian IOgbuji, 47 – were intercepted at the Abuja airport last Wednesday, upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

He said though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria, but alleged that their main source of income had been drug trafficking.

He disclosed that they both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos, as their final destination.



Babafemi said after days in excretion room, Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137 kilogrammes while Christian Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986 kilogrammes.

“In other clampdowns, NDLEA operatives in raids of two notorious drug joints, Zaro bunk in Bama road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha indoor stadium, both in Kano metropolis attested a total of 160 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances.



“Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau, 55, and Nazifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested last Saturday along Kano-Maiduguri road, with 5,000 pills of tramadol 200mg, while a total of 65,200 tablets of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati, 30, and Ali Nasiru, 35.

“This is even as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp, within the FCT,” the statement added.



Babafemi said another bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24 kilogrammes cannabis indica concealed in imported used cars from Canada was again frustrated by NDLEA operatives who seized the illicit substance last Thursday, during a joint 100 per cent examination of a container marked, MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa expressway.



He noted that two clearing agents linked with the container, Chief G.O. Njokwu and Mr. Christopher Obialor, have been arrested in collaboration with men of Customs Service.

In the same vein, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier firms have intercepted a Saudi Arabia-bound 398grams of cocaine hidden in native dresses during outward clearance of goods.



“A female suspect, Fatima Hassan was arrested last Friday, in Lagos with 33.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, while 44 kilogrammes of the same substance was recovered same day from the Lagos Island warehouse of a fleeing drug dealer.



“The previous day, another suspect, Peter Joseph was arrested along Lagos/ibadan expressway with 10,000 pills of tramadol 250mg and 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol concealed inside his Toyota Sienna vehicle, with registration number NRK 961XB.



“Similarly, a total of 68,300 pills of various opioids mainly tramadol were recovered from one Bello Usman when the truck conveying the illicit drugs was intercepted in Awka, Anambra state. In the same vein, 460,000mls of Akuskura in 7,800 bottles were seized from a dealer, Mohammed Kyari, 42, when he was arrested in Gamboru Ngala town, Borno State last Wednesday.



“NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers raided the hideout of a notorious drug dealer, Jimoh Lekan (aka ‘komokomo’) in Owode, Ogun state where 134 kilogrammes cannabis was recovered from his store last Thursday, their counterparts in Plateau state last Tuesday arrested a suspect Bashir Usman, 32, at the Gangare Area of Jos, with 43.951 kilogrammes of cannabis,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) while commending the officers and men of NAIA, Tincan, Kano, FCT, Lagos, Ogun, Taraba, Borno, Plateau and Anambra Commands of the agency as well as those of DOGI for their resilience.

He however urged them and their peers across the country to intensify their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.