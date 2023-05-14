Terrorists Abduct 50 in Niger Community

Dipo Laleye in Minna

Terrorists have abducted the village head of the Fugge community in the Rijau Local Government Area, Mallam Abdullahi Zaure, and 49 others.

The incident occurred at the weend when the terrorists invaded the village on several motorcycles, shooting into the air and causing panic among residents.

It was learnt majority of the abductees were women and children with few males while several cattle were rustled.



It was also gathered that fighter jets descended on the terrorists when they were moving with the abductees which resulted in the death of several of the bandits and rustled cattle.



The residents claimed that the terrorists have gone into their den which is located in the forest bordering Niger State and Kebbi State.

The residents said that the terrorists have begun contacting the families of the abductees demanding fuel and motorcycles as ransom for their release.



Efforts to contact the Niger Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Wasiu, and Commissioner for Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar proved abortive. Their lines didn’t connect when called.