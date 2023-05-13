Kelechi Iheanacho : Lifeline from San Siro on the Horizon   

With Leicester City’s chances of retaining their Premier League status getting dimmer by the week and Super Eagles Striker, Kelechi Iheanacho’s contract with the Foxes just a year left and the egg heads at the King Power Stadium not talking about a renewal, solace however seems to be coming the way of the Nigerian as Italian giants, Inter Milan are moving for a transfer for the former Manchester City man to the San Siro

Should Leicester City fail to keep their Premier League status, Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the players said not to be ready to go down with Dean Smith’s team to the English Championship and with Italian power house, Inter Milan willing to sell their jewel – Lautaro Martinez this summer in order to raise funds for the summer transfer window, the Super Eagles striker may be heading to the San Siro Stadium in the summer.

Leicester City could be set to give the “green light” for Iheanacho to leave the club this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Iheanacho has proved to be a key part of the Foxes squad since arriving from Manchester City in 2017, despite fellow forward Jamie Vardy often taking centre stage. Even throughout Leicester City’s struggles this term, Iheanacho has contributed 12-goal in all competitions, with only 11 of his 33 appearances coming as part of the starting XI.

A number of players are set to reach the end of their contracts, while Iheanacho has a year remaining on his deal and reports in Italy have suggested the striker may be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

It has been reported by Sport Witness , via Inter Live, that “vultures begin to circle” Iheanacho, with Inter Milan among them. Inter Live suggests that the Leicester City forward has been “identified” by the Italian giant as a possible option, with the club in the market for attacking reinforcements.

In terms of Iheanacho’s future with Leicester, Sport Witness claims that a “divorce” will be on the cards if Dean Smith’s side fail to retain their Premier League status.

However, Inter Live does not rule out that the Nigeria international could still bid farewell even if the Foxes stay in the top-flight as he enters the final year of his contract.

It is reported that Internationale have “set their eyes” on Iheanacho, who has clocked up an impressive 87 goal involvements for the Foxes, making 100 starts in 204 appearances. It is said that Inter are considering an offer of around €10m (£8.8m), with the summer being Leicester City’s final chance to cash in, unless Iheanacho signs a fresh contract.

Iheanacho has made 204 appearances for Leicester City since moving there from Manchester City, scoring 55 goals and creating 32 assists

The Nigerian talent, who has been instrumental in Leicester City’s offensive threats this season, has caught the attention of the Italian side

Following this, the Super Eagles striker is therefore said to be a potential possibility for acquisition for the San Siro outfit when the summer transfer market opens, according to a report by Inter Live.

Inter Milan, according to Football Insider, is willing to sell Lautaro Martinez this summer in order to raise funds for the summer transfer window.

However, they are in a hot chase for a perfect replacement for the Argentine striker if they eventually sell off the forward in the coming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager has given an update on Iheanacho’s injury.

The Super Eagles star missed Leicester’s 2-2 draw with Everton and 5-3 loss to Fulham owing to an injury he sustained in the Foxes’ away game against Leeds United.

Following this, the Nigerian is expected to be back in action in less than two weeks, according to the British manager, who provided a positive update on Iheanacho’s progress.

Iheanacho, who currently ranks third on the team in goals scored with eight, one behind James Maddison (9) and two behind Harvey Barnes (10), has been instrumental in the East Midlands’ knack to survive this season’s relegation.

His absence would be felt again this weekend, but the former Norwich City manager has revealed that the Nigerian is responding to treatment and will be available for their last two games.

“Kel has responded to treatment. Obviously he won’t be back this weekend, but we may get him back for the last two games. We weren’t hopeful of that when he first sustained the injury. Everyone else has come through the game okay.” He stated during a press conference prior to their visit to Craven Cottage.

Leicester still have three games to play and are currently 18th in the English Premier League standings. After drawing with Everton, Leicester faced a bigger challenge against Fulham culminating to a 5-3 loss.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho is still doubtful for their crucial game against Liverpool, but he is predicted to return to action against Newcastle.

With the exception of the visit to Everton to the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho has been named in all of Leicester City’s matchday squad in the Premier League, starting nine games, coming on as a substitute 17 times and was an unused substitute seven times.

The Nigerian international is entering the last year of his contract and the possibility that he would leave even if the Foxes remain in the Premier League is not been completely rule out.