Yari’s Daura Honour: When Tradition Meets Political Influence

The Daura Emirate, under Emir Umar Farooq Umar, has conferred the title of Madugun asar Hausa on Senator Abdulaziz Yari. A congratulatory message from the Renewed Hope Network, which Yari leads as Director-General of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 campaign, called the honour a recognition of his leadership qualities.

Madugu, in Hausa tradition, is the trusted leader of a trade caravan crossing dangerous routes, and the title suggests courage, navigation and the ability to keep people together. Madugun asar Hausa translates as leader of the caravan of Hausaland. But the source matters as much as the name.

Daura is regarded as the cradle of Hausa civilisation, so titles from its emirate carry weight across northern Nigeria. Plus, the title is symbolic, although that doesn’t take much from it, especially considering the existing glories of the recipient in question.

Yari is a two-term former governor of Zamfara State and now represents Zamfara West in the Senate. He once chaired the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and came close to the Senate Presidency in 2023.

According to the reports, his campaign job requires intense consultation with traditional rulers to bridge local communities and federal authorities. Will the title help this work? Maybe, maybe not. Time will tell.

But why Yari? The grounds commonly cited are his charity, including a scholarship programme for over 1,700 students and free healthcare and eye surgery for more than 1,000 residents.

Expectedly, not everyone is persuaded. Critics on northern social media say emirates sometimes give titles to elite politicians as marketing or in return for financial support. There is, of course, no evidence that payment played a part here.

Others point to Zamfara, which Yari governed and represents and which still suffers banditry and high poverty, as the backdrop to the celebration.

A further reading involves geography. In Kano, followers of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso call him Madugu, so some analysts read a similar title for Yari as a calculated counterweight before 2027. Which is it? Still unclear. What is abundantly clear is that Yari has a new feather in his cap, the proverbial camel capable of helping him across dry ground.