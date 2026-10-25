Abdulkabir Aliu founded Matrix Energy Group in the early 2000s and runs it as Group Chief Executive, yet he keeps a lower public profile than the business suggests. No public explanation exists, so any reason offered is guesswork.

Matrix trades petroleum and also moves it: its interests cover shipping, logistics, liquefied petroleum gas, mining and fertiliser blending. Aliu trained as a metallurgical and materials engineer before working in banking and for international energy companies, which sets him apart from peers who came up purely as traders

His engineering training shows in the assets. Matrix built the first LPG terminal in Delta State, a 6,000-tonne terminal in Tema, Ghana, and bought its own gas vessels, so it does not depend on third-party shippers. It moved into cooking gas before it became a national priority.

He also sits on President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Economic Coordination Council, which gives him input on the national Gas Master Plan, access that many independent marketers lack.

His public reputation rests partly on pump prices. When fuel subsidy removal pushed prices up, Matrix reportedly kept to regulated rates and avoided meter manipulation, winning goodwill without advertising.

The Abdulkabir Aliu Foundation funds scholarships and healthcare, including kidney-treatment support at hospitals in Maiduguri and Ile-Ife. Some of that work has been covered in the press, although the loudness is nothing compared to the attention that his peers often pay to pull.

Still, privacy has not prevented scrutiny. In mid-2026, Aliu obtained interim court orders to protect Matrix’s trading operations while the EFCC investigates historical NNPC forward oil sales, and watchdogs monitor his close ties to NNPC leadership. But his hands are so far without oily spots.

Matrix was also among dozens of firms named in the 2012 subsidy panel reviews, a case later discontinued. Both episodes reflect how closely the business has worked with state-backed allocation systems.

Ultimately, the man is a genius in his own right, effectively managing one of the most innovative and compassionate energy businesses in the country. If his doings were fully covered in the papers, he might have ‘Headlines’ written into his name