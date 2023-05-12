NCC Committed to Protecting Telecoms Consumers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday reiterated its commitment to continue to protect at all times the interest of telecommunications subscribers in the country.

This is just as it urged market men and women in the country to always report activities of vandals to security agencies or the commission.

The Head of Consumer Affairs Bureau of the commission, Mr. Banji Ojo, while speaking with journalists, during the third edition of “Market Conversation”, organised by the NCC at Bodija market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, said the major focus of the commission in discharging its function was to ensure that telecoms consumers/subscribers are well educated, informed and protected.

Ojo added that the NCC will always ensure that consumers are provided with appropriate information that will ensure that they get adequate services and their rights are protected always.

According to him, by reporting activities of vandals to security agencies or the commission it will go a long way to curb cases of vandalism of critical telecommunications’ infrastructures across the country.

He said members of the public among whom are traders and market leaders have a right to report vandals to the commission or security agencies, stating that this will help to reduce cases of vandalism across the country.

According to him, “The Nigeria Police is the overall security agency in Nigeria, but we have an MOU as well with the NSCDC. If there is any vandal or vandalism you see, please report to the police. Please, remember that the police know how to protect your interest.

“However, if you are scared, we have a platform that is for complains alone. If you are scared, that platform is toll free. If you can lodge your complains through that, we will pick it and nobody will know your identity. That is the essence of some of these platforms.

“So, market women and men, you are free to protect the infrastructure because without the infrastructure, you cannot make that call you intends to make.

“What we are doing in NCC now is to take the empowerment of our consumers to the rural areas, starting with the markets although it is not a new thing. This particular conversation is called market conversation.

“Today we are talking about how to make use of your data. Not just to talk about it, we asked our people what are their challenges. Whatever it is, we have to find solution to it

“A lot of them have asked us several questions and it is our responsibility to find solutions to them and to ensure that we protect our consumers.”

The Babaloja of Oyo State, Alhaji Jimoh, in his remarks, lauded the NCC for the initiative, urging market men and women to key into lessons learnt during the sensitisation programme.

