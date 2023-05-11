Tincan Island Port Receives Largest Container Vessel

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has recorded another milestone with the berthing yester at the TinCan Island Port Complex of the largest ever container vessel to call at the Lagos Pilotage District.

The vessel MSc Maureen Length Overall (LOA) of 300M and breadth of 40m carrying a Gross Tonnage of 75,590 Dead weight of 85,810Tonnes.

Speaking at the Quay Side where he received the Vessel, the Port Manager TinCan Island Port Complex Mr. Jibril Buba noted that this development is a testament of the readiness to receive vessels despite the pressing need for rehabilitation, which the Management of Authority is working assiduously on under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Elucidating further the Assistant Harbour Master TinCan Captain Simpa Habib clarified that the distinguishing historic feature of MSC Maureen was the fact that it is largest ever commercial carrier to call at the Lagos Pilotage district, noting that the EGINA that preceded it was a Floating Production and Storage unit for Oil and Gas operations.

It will be recalled that the Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko had stated that the Authority was at conclusive stages of securing approvals for the reconstruction of TinCan and rehabilitation of infrastructure across all Port locations in readiness for increased port competitiveness as the Management team puts modalities in place to position Nigerian Ports to service the cargo needs of landlocked neighbouring countries through transshipment.