Senator-elect Wants Presiding Officers’ Poll Devoid of Acrimony

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



A Senator-elect from Kano South, Dr.Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, has urged colleagues in both chambers of the National Assembly to ensure the election of presiding officers hold without acrimony or imposition.

Sumaila made the call in a congratulatory message to all senators-elect and members-elect circulated to newsmen yesterday.

“As senators and members-elect, we should be democratic and put our house in order so that both the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives can emerge in a manner devoid of acrimony or imposition,” he said.

Sumaila, who is also a former member of the House of Representatives, said while he did not oppose the idea of party supremacy, such must never be pursued at the expense of separation of powers, which is the hallmark of the presidential system of government.

“Political parties should only play a role in the leadership of the party in the parliament. The lawmakers should be allowed to exercise the right to choose their presiding officers from among themselves as stipulated by the Constitution without any interference of ethnic, regional or religious colouration.

“Constitution is explicit about how the President and Deputy President of the Senate shall be elected. Section 50 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is unambiguous that “there shall be a President and Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves.

“Similarly, Section 50 (1) (b) of the Constitution states that, ‘a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who shall be elected by the members of that House from among themselves. Also, the Senate and House of Representatives Standing Rules provide for selection or appointment of principal officers and other officers of the Senate and the House,” he further stated.