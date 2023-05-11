Kogi 2023: I‘ll Not be a Sectional Governor, Says Dino Melaye





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has disclosed that if elected the state governor, his administration will not be a sectional government but an all-inclusive one.

Melaye made this pledge while speaking during a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Attah Igala in Idah, Idah Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

He said he came to receive the royal blessings from the paramount ruler of Igala Kingdom and the President of Kogi State Council of Chiefs, HRM Alaji Matthew Opaluwa Oguche Akpa, in Idah, the ancestral home of the Igala Kingdom.

Melaye, who was in company of his running mate, Hajia Habeebat Mohammed Deen, the state Chairman of the party, Samuel Uhuotu, and other stakeholders of the party, paid a courtesy visit on the royal father to receive his blessings as they are approaching the campaign and election process.

The PDP governorship candidate, expressed his gratitude to the royal father, the Attah Igala, and the blue beaded chiefs for receiving him warmly into the palace.

Melaye requested for the continuous prayers of the royal father to ensure that they emerge victorious at the polls.

He assured the royal father that the stool of Attah Igala would be properly placed, and it will receive national and international recognition.

The former senator said: “We have not come here to campaign because the time for campaign is not set but we have come to pay a courtesy visit on our father who I respect so much.

“As a government, we will dedicate a day to celebrate the stool of Attah Igala and the state will make a law that will allow our royal fathers to have engagement in the governance of the state.

“I will not be a Muslim or a Christian governor. I will not be an Igala, Ebira or Okun governor but a governor with the fear of God. I will rule Kogi State with inclusiveness.

“We have come to you to seek your blessings as a revered royal father and the representative of the Almighty God, and I am sure that you have a strong connection with God that answers prayers.”

While responding, the monarch prayed for the governorship candidate and asked that the will of God be done as Kogi State decides who will rule the state for another four years.

“As the father of all, I bless anyone that seeks my blessings and I have always prayed that the person that the cap fits should emerge,” Attah Igala said.