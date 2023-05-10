  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

Trekk Scooters Launches e-Scooters Sharing Service at LASU

Trekk Scooters, Nigeria’s leading e-scooters sharing company, is excited to announce the launch of its services at Lagos State University (LASU). Students and faculty members will be able to rent and ride e-scooters on campus, providing a convenient and sustainable mode of transportation.

The launch of Trekk scooters at the university marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions to communities worldwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce our e-scooter services to the community,” said Isaac Oyedokun, CEO. “Our goal is to provide students and faculty members with a safe, convenient, and sustainable mode of transportation that reduces traffic congestion and promotes a greener environment.”

To use the e-scooter service, students and faculty members can download the Trekk mobile app, sign up, and locate the nearest available e-scooter on campus. With a simple scan of the QR code, users can unlock the e-scooter and start their ride. The app also provides information on available e-scooters, payment options, and safety guidelines.

Launching Trekk scooters at Lagos State University is a significant step towards sustainable transportation in Nigeria. The company plans to expand its services to other universities and cities in the country, providing a reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation for all. Trekk Scooters is active at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos and Redeemer’s University, Ede.

