One Killed as Police Rescue 58  Victims from Kidnappers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police Command said, weekend, that one person was killed while 58 victims were rescued from kidnappers as police operatives engaged armed bandits in a fierce encounter.

It said the victims were held hostage at Udulu Forest, Gegu Local Government Area of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State as well as other identified kidnappers’ den in communities contiguous to the FCT.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer and Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, said the bandits and kidnappers on sighting the security forces coordinated by the police, fired at the security team which resulted in a shootout.

It said the bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims.

“The rescue operation is part of efforts by the command’s leadership, in a sustained joint operation with other security agencies and vigilante groups and hunters from the various local communities to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book”, it said.

It said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba, vowed that while effort was sustained to prevent any further threats to safety and security of residents, the command would also not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals and as well bring the perpetrators to

book.

The CP called for the cooperation of residents, especially by being security conscious and giving credible information to the police.

“Meanwhile, one Tama Jonathan unfortunately sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot. His remains were subsequently released to his family for burial.

“The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.

“The CP urged residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious movement to the police”, it said.