Unwarranted Disruption of Air Peace’s Operations by Labour

From the way the Joe Ajaero-led Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is going with his thoughtless destructive tendencies in the name of activism, his leadership will soon lose the people’s confidence if it continues to fight proxy, selfish and nonsensical battles.

Last Wednesday, the labour union and its sister union disrupted Air Peace’s flight operations and stopped the airline from taking off to any destination from its Lagos operational base and Abuja. They said they were on strike in Imo State against Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Labour sources said that the Congress chose to disrupt Air Peace operations so that its strike action in Imo State would have national impact, as Air Peace operates over 80 flights a day.

The trade unions had written to Air Peace, stating that no flight should be operated into Owerri, Imo State, because Governor Uzodimma had disrupted their May Day activities.

If the labour unions had stuck to preventing the airline from going to Owerri, it would have been better than disrupting all its flights to other places.

Air Peace has criticised the actions of the NLC and TUC against the firm, which the airline said would result in N700 million loss. It accused the workers’ unions of always targeting its operation whenever they have an issue with the government.

It noted that it does not have any affiliation with the governor and wondered why its operations should be disrupted. It added that instead of the workers taking their fight to the governor, NLC and TUC chose to shut down its operations.

During the disruption, not only did innocent passengers miss their flights, many equally missed their business engagements.

Many are wondering if Nigeria has become a Banana Republic where hoodlums would enter the airport in the name of labour unions to disrupt flight operations and inflict such huge losses on an investor that creates employment opportunities. Airports all over the world are restricted areas and not motor parks where touts ply their trade in the name of unionism. Where were the security agencies when the labour union officials gained access into the airport? Where were even FAAN security officials?

Not even the voluntary service Air Peace is rendering with the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Sudan could make the economic saboteurs have a rethink. Those beating the evil drum for Ajaero to use the platform of labour to fight proxy wars and disrupt other people’s businesses will abandon him when his thoughtless actions backfire.