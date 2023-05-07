Tinubu Congratulates King Charles III on His Coronation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated King Charles III on his coronation.

In a letter written to King Charles yesterday, Tinubu said it was heartwarming that his accession to the throne was coming after the 70-year-reign of his iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

He said bearing his unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937.

Tinubu noted that the splendour of British monarchy and the rich tradition came to the fore again on Saturday and the world literally came to a standstill as King Charles was crowned the new British King, with the appellation of King Charles III.

He said: “I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

“I hope that you will continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the under-privileged people in Africa and around the world.”

Tinubu stressed that as the President-elect of Nigeria, he hoped that during his reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain would continue and even become stronger in the interests of the two countries.

The president-elect stressed that he looked forward to further engagements with King Charles and the opportunity of a meeting in the near future as both of them had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.