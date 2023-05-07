Anambra Female Student, 16, Emerges Overall Best in UTME

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, has commended Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma for her performance during the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), describing it as “excellent and very outstanding.”

Chuma-Udeh said the performance coming from the state has again demonstrated the investment and priority the administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo accords the education sector in Anambra.

This is according to a statement issued by the Ministry in Awka, yesterday.

Mmesoma, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 UTME with an aggregate score of 362.

The breakdown of her score is as follows: English 98 Physics 89 Biology 94 and Chemistry 81.

“This excellent feat has brought joy and celebration to her school and the state, as her teachers, parent and fellow students were thrown into a euphoric and exhilarating mood following this outstanding academic performance.

“This outstanding performance of Ejikeme has indeed brought joy and happiness to every Ndi-Anambra.”

The government also promised to “monitor her academic progression as she pursues whatever career she desires.”

“We are proud of her and grateful to Governor Soludo for giving top priority to education in the state,” Chuma-Udeh added.