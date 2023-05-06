CSSKD Old Students Honour Akingbade

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The old students of Command Secondary School, Kaduna (CSSKD) 1989 set, recently honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Noktel Hotels, Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr. Edward Adewale Akingbade.

Akingbade, who is also the Managing Director of Top Green Nigeria Limited (Oil and Gas) and Tangent Construction Company Limited was the first to be honoured with CSSKD 89 Achievement Rollcall Award of Excellence for his contributions to the socio-economic well-being of the society.

The event took place at the main hall of Noktel Hotels, Ilorin and was well attended by who is who in the society. It was an opportunity to encourage and show solidarity with Akingbade who has continued to give financial and humanitarian support to the less privileged in the society both at home and abroad.

Akingbade who hails from Ilesa in Osun state has remained one of the major supporters of the economic emancipation of the people through what God has bestowed on him.

The investiture of Akingbade was performed by the President of the Association, Mr. Adekunle Ismaila Mohammed. The CSSKD)1989 set’s President extolled Akingbade’s virtues as an exceptional leader who has consistently demonstrated ability for setting goals, achieving them and surpassing expectations.

He noted that the Members Achievement Rollcall Award of Excellence was established as an affirmative commitment towards the recognition and support for members’ contributions towards humanitarian services and professional excellence in their various walks of life.

According to him, “Command Secondary School Kaduna Class of 1989 graduates includes many people who are top-shots of today’s banking and insurance, hospitality and tourism, energy and telecoms, capital markets, agriculture, engineering, infrastructure, law enforcement and defense, shipping and maritime, public service and other major sectors within and outside Nigeria.

“It is our responsibility as an Alumni Foundation to organise and commend our members’ accomplishments, as well as ensure that experiences are shared in a way that inspire other people to greatness”.

The chairman, Social Event and Planning Committee of the award, Mr. Kolawole Dada expressed delight over Akingbade’s recognition “as it reflects commitment to members’ success, advancement and welfare.”

He explained that ethical integrity content, as well as significant, honest and measurable achievements are parts of the parameters upon which Akingbade has been assessed for the award.

Dada said “It is a joyful thing to celebrate Akingbade in his lifetime rather than pay glowing tributes on sickbed or posthumously as typical of several other Alumni Associations”.

Also, in his remark, the Chairman of the occasion, former Chief Medical Director of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Professor Sullayman Kwranga said, Akingbade has been his friend for over 20 years.

He called attention to his humility, willingness to provide assistance for people who are in need, his dedication to duty, passion for excellence and faith among other attributes. He also reassured that the recognition will serve as further encouragement.

The honouree, Akingbade thanked the Alumni Foundation for the honour and thoughtfulness. He explained that his activities had been driven by desire to make life easier and more rewarding for every Nigerian within his scope of influence.

He said, “ My work ethics and winning attitude have been helpful, and many people have helped towards his personal and professional life success.

“Noktel Resorts has concluded plans to officially become a Sustainability Reporting Organisation because of commitment to environmental, social and governance issues impacting the Group’s operations. Noktel generates indirect employment for some 2,000 people annually.”

Akingbade is a member of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. He also Chairman, Saratoga Holdings Limited. His business footprints include medicare, fast food retail franchise, oil and gas, hospitality, manufacturing, telecoms, engineering and construction.

Noktel Resorts Hotels Limited are owners and operators of select bouquet hotels, resorts, apartments and hospitality centers across Abuja and Ilorin.