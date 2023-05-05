Securex West Africa Exhibition Holds 

On the 9th May 2023 Securex West Africa will welcome back the security, fire, safety and facilities management industry to the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The exhibition will provide a meeting point for more than 3,000 industry stakeholders to come together, view products and solutions from over 100 industry leading brands, including Acronis, Dahua, G4S, Halogen Security, Net Global Systems, Powerec Global Systems, Virdi Nigeria and ZK Teco, and find the missing solution to secure your business.

The three days will also host more than 70 industry thought leaders across two stages. With sessions looking into securing critical national infrastructure, Aviation safety, kidnap protocols, cloud and cyber security.

Speaking with the organisers, George Pearson, Regional Director for Afrocet Montgomery said, “With the exhibition holding next week, we’re really excited with how it is all come together and want to thank our various partners who have supported in putting together the conference programme and identifying key trends and speakers that our community want to hear from. We’re also really pleased with the response from the exhibitors in what is a difficult period for all in the sector. And I want to extend my personal invitation to all those in the security, fire, safety and facilities industries and I look forward to seeing them next week.”

According to the organize, also taking place will be sessions run in collaboration with industry partners that include an afternoon of presentations and panel sessions put together by Bulwark Intelligence focusing on “Building a Resilient Security Program, Best Practices for Managing Security Risks in Time of Uncertainty” and “Emerging National Security Threats in West Africa: Strategies for Anticipating and Responding to New Challenges” taking place on the main stage on the afternoon of day one.

Speakers on these sessions include top security executives from Coca Cola, Nestle, VIISAUS, Transworld Security Systems, FAAN, NCAA, Heirs Holding Oil & Gas Ltd, Zoracom and many others.

Alongside these sessions for security, the OSHA Association Nigeria Region will once again be delivering a packed day of presentations and panels focusing on achieving fire safety through best practice, training and understanding that will culminate in this year’s Fire Safety Merit Awards.

Speakers coming to the stage include the Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission and executives from Satel, and Port Harcourt Refinery Company.

On Wednesday the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) Nigeria Chapter will be presenting a full day bringing the facilities management industry to the forefront of the audience attention with sessions covering energy in residential communities, changing the narrative for the female professional in FM, governance in the sector and raising cleaning standards across Nigeria.

With senior executives from Wemabod Estates, VENCO, UPDC Facilities Management Ltd, IFS Group and Oracle among others all taking to the stage its certainly one not to be missed.

Among many other presentations, exhibitor demonstrations and the OSPAs Awards, find out the full agenda and further detail here – https://www.securexwestafrica.com/whats-on-in-2023/conference-programme.