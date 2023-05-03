PDP, APC Clash over Relocation of Ebonyi Tribunal to Abuja





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has countered the petition raised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, to relocate the Ebonyi State Election Petitions Tribunal to Abuja.

The ruling APC in the state had, in a petition to its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, signed by its Chairman, Mr. Stanley Okoro-Emegha and the Secretary, Mr. Charles Ofoke, faulted the relocation of the tribunal, and described it as the gimmicks of the PDP to subvert justice.

However, in a statement issued by the State Acting Chairman of PDP, Mr. Ifeanyi Nworie, the party noted that the relocation was for the overall interest of justice, peace, and safety.

Nworie alleged that evidence abound that Ebonyi State Government had been hostile to the judiciary and for the safety of the court, staff, petitioners and their witnesses, the relocation of the Tribunal was a well-thought-out decision.

“Ebonyi State under the present administration has a sad and painful history of harassing and intimidating judges who refuse to do its unlawful biddings.

“Times without number we have witnessed the barricading of Courts in Ebonyi State by thugs and hirelings of the state government on account of decisions and judgments that did not favour the Ebonyi State Government.

“As recently as the 15th and the 16th days of February 2023, members of the dreaded Ebubeagu militia of Ebonyi State were mobilised to protest and barricade the premises of the Ebonyi State High Court and that of the Federal High Court Abakaliki on account of the judgment by Honourable Justice Riman proscribing the Ebubeagu Security outfit of Ebonyi State for being illegal.

“Staff, lawyers, and litigants ran and scampered for safety on each of the said occasions while the police did nothing.

“Furthermore, it is not disputable that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) also filed a petition challenging the outcome of the governorship election in Ebonyi State.

“Question is, can Professor Benard Odoh and Chijindu Odi, who are the petitioners in that petition freely come to ventilate their grievances in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, before the election tribunal when the government of Ebonyi State has declared Professor Benard Odoh wanted and is busy hunting for him despite a subsisting court decision?” the PDP boss asked.