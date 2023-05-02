Remembering Professor Jadesola Akande, OFR

It was exactly 15 years ago, on Tuesday, 29th April, 2008 that a rare gem was lost, Professor Jadesola Olayinka Akande OFR (nee Esan), former Pro-Chancellor of FUTA, Akure, Ondo State, and former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU). She was Constitutional Law Guru par excellence. As Vice Chancellor, she put LASU, especially its Law Faculty, on the map of Nigeria, Africa and the world, with students from LASU earning First Class Honours at the Nigerian Law School during her tenure.

Professor Akande was a renowned Lawyer, Academic, Author and Teacher of Teachers. She was always at the forefront of gender, women and human rights issues, more particularly in her legal constituency, and in general. She took over Directorship of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), University of Lagos after the much revered Honourable Justice Akinola Aguda. She was the Founder of the Women Law & Development Centre (WLDC), where she impacted many lives with raising awareness of civil and legal rights of Women and Nigerians in general. She was a member of the 1987 Constitution Review Committee.

She also served her nation doing Pro Bono work in various capacities, such as Founder of the Family Law Centre, and as Chairperson of Continuing Legal Education of Nigeria (CLEAN).

Mother of Honourable Justice Adenike J. Coker of the Lagos State Judiciary, Professor Akande was the dutiful wife of late Chief Debo Akande, SAN.